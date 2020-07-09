Northern NY grandmother arrested for allegedly helping grandson violate probation

New York State Police arrested another person in connection with a shooting in Franklin County.

Police say Cheryl Wilbanks, 75, of Fort Covington, helped her grandson Logan Lamb violate his probation. They say Wilbanks bailed Lamb out of jail and took him out of state, which is against the terms of his probation.

Wilbanks was arrested and charged with misconduct and obstructing governmental administration. She was released with a court date.

Lamb, 22, of Fort Covington, faces burglary and assault charges in connection with the June 24 shooting of a man in Westville.

We don't know who pulled the trigger in that shooting. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Also charged in that shooting is Derrick Smith, 40, of Malone. He's accused of burglary, assault and kidnapping.