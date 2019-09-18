Northern NY hospital Kilted to Kick Cancer

September is National Prostate and Testicular Cancer Month and a local hospital is making sure folks know about it.

The Elizabethtown Community Hospital is Kilted to Kick Cancer.

Three employees there are roaming the halls in kilts.

Kilted to Kick Cancer is a national organization made up of first responders and other medical professionals. The idea is to get people to ask why you are wearing the Gaelic men's traditional dress and get the conversation started about men's health.

One in nine men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and it often goes undetected due to missed doctors' visits.

"I think a lot of men are stubborn. So, unless it's hurting them or bothering them in some way, they don't always go get checked. We want them to know that getting checked early can make a difference," said Bruce Barry of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

All proceeds raised from the Kilted to Kick Cancer will go to the hospital's oncology unit. They are hoping to purchase items to keep their patients comfortable.