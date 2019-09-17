Northern NY hospital confirms case of vaping-related illness

A case of that mysterious vaping-related illness that's garnering national attention has been confirmed in New York's North Country.

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital says it can't release much information on the case. Patient confidentiality laws prohibit the hospital from giving out information on the patient or details of their illness.

Vaping-related illnesses recently started popping up and are blamed for seven deaths nationwide.

The CDC says there are 380 cases in 36 states and one territory of vaping-related illnesses.

Some 71 cases have been reported in New York but the state health department says there is only one in Northern New York.

On Monday, Vermont announced its first confirmed case of vaping-related illness.

The reported symptoms vary from coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain to nausea, vomiting and weight loss.

If you feel you might be suffering from a vaping related illness, the New York State Department of Health urges you to call your health care provider immediately or the poison control center.