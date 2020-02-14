Northern NY man accused of sexually assaulting child in Vt.

Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Burlington more than 30 years ago.

Robert Provost, 56, was taken into custody on Monday at his home in Keeseville, New York.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says it started looking into Provost last fall after a person reported being repeatedly sexually assaulted by Provost in Burlington in the late 1980s. The person said they came forward because they recently learned there was no statute of limitations for the crimes.

In 1990, Provost was arrested for sexually abusing the child but those charges were dismissed.

This new investigation resulted in charges of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 10.

Provost is being held in Dannemora until he is transferred to Vermont.