Northern NY man arrested for 4th time in a week

A Northern New York man was arrested on Tuesday for the fourth time in a week after allegedly leading police on a 25-mile chase through several New York communities.

Police tried to stop Roman Kintner, 20, of Keeseville, on Interstate 87 in Peru. They say he was going 98 mph in a 65 mph zone.

They say Kintner then took off on State Route 22 and went into the city of Plattsburgh. Police say he then went through Beekmantown, Chazy and eventually into Altona, where they say he nearly hit Clinton County Sheriff's patrol cars.

Police finally used spike strips to stop him.

They say Kintner refused to leave the car and after a struggle with troopers he was arrested.

Kitner was taken to CVPH for minor injuries he got during the arrest.

He's charged with DWAI-drugs, fleeing from police and resisting arrest. He was released with tickets to appear in court.

Police say Kitner was arrested three other times this week on traffic and drug charges.