Northern NY man charged with burglary, assault

Police say a North Country man broke into a Plattsburgh home and assaulted the homeowner.

It happened early Monday morning.

Investigators say Michael Parent, 32, of Plattsburgh, reportedly had a gun in his possession during the incident.

Parent is charged with burglary and resisting arrest. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child because police say a 3-year-old was inside the home when Parent broke in.

The victim declined medical attention.

Police say when they searched Parent's home, they found evidence of meth manufacturing.

Parent was held at the Clinton County jail on $25,000.