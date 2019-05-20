Northern NY man pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash

A man from Northern New York was arraigned Monday on charges of DUI and gross negligent operation with death resulting.

Police say Ian LaBounty, 28, of Crown Point, crashed into another car back in March. The other driver, Cecile Druzba, 57, of South Burlington, died of her injuries at the hospital.

Court documents say LaBounty told police he had taken Benadryl and Oxycontin the night before the crash. Clonazepam and Oxycodone were found in his bloodstream.

Monday was LaBounty's first appearance in court. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.