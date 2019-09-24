Northern NY man sentenced in grandmother's murder

A Northern New York man has been sentenced for stabbing his 73-year-old grandmother to death last Thanksgiving.

Gustavo Segundo-Clark, 25, of West Chazy, was sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for the murder of Ginger Clark.

The defense read a statement from the victim's family that Segundo-Clark is not well and in need of mental health help.

Because of Segundo-Clark's mental health and past substance abuse, the defense asked the judge to consider a minimum sentence on the felony charges.

However, Judge William Favro said due to Segundo-Clark's lack of emotion during trial and showing no remorse, he felt Segundo-Clark should serve the maximum sentence on all six felony counts.