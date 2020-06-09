Northern NY police to add de-escalation training in wake of Floyd death

Police in Plattsburgh are looking at their policies following the death of George Floyd. Our Kelly O'Brien takes a closer look at changes they are considering.

"Although it takes a long time, I think it is the best way to instill change is starting from the bottom," Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter said.

The Plattsburgh Police Department holds the police academy for Region 9 in New York state. So any law enforcement officer in the region-- minus state troopers-- learn the basics of policing in Plattsburgh.

"Mainly it's from this department but we do draw on different instructors from a lot of different departments," Ritter said.

The police academy became a mandatory part of the job for New York officers in 1960. There are requirements of the academy in every state but the course has some wiggle room to add more training on what they see fit. The current course requires a minimum of 700 hours of training.

"What we try to do here, we try to be progressive and give more than the minimum standard of training," Ritter said. "I would say it's always changing."

In the wake of George Floyd's death, Ritter says the academy is looking to add more de-escalation training. As the police department looks over their police academy curriculum, they are also taking a look at their use-of-force policy. Use-of-force policies differ from department to department.

"Obviously, we're not a major city but our policy doesn't need to not mirror that of a major city," Ritter said.

City police says chokeholds were barred prior to Monday's passing of the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act in the state, but Ritter says what's glaringly obvious in the policy is the lack of duty to intervene.

"That would require the duty to intervene if they were observing force that's not appropriate or reasonable at the time," he said.

Ritter says they try to plan it so there are two academies offered a year and he says there are state requirements that officers retrain in use of force and firearms each year.