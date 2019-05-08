Northern NY taxi driver fined for cheating asylum-seekers

A Northern New York taxi driver is in trouble again for cheating asylum-seekers fleeing to the border.

In 2017, a judge ordered Christopher Crowningshield to stop overcharging foreign nationals who were arriving in Plattsburgh and seeking rides to the Canadian border. Prosecutors said at the time that Crowningshield was charging up to $300 for a ride that should have cost $75.

The attorney general's office found that Crowningshield ignored the court order and continued to overcharge passengers. He's now been hit with a $10,000 fine for contempt of court and will serve three weekends in jail.