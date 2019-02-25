Northern NY woman accused of making false reports to get time off

Police say a Northern New York woman falsely reported incidents at her workplace to get time off.

Jesse Fletcher

Earlier this month, New York State Police arrested Jesse Fletcher, 46, of Tupper Lake, after a lengthy investigation into allegations of abuse at Sunmount Disabilities Services Office in Tupper Lake.

Investigators say Fletcher made several calls to the New York State Justice Center tip line, anonymously reporting incidents at a Sunmount unit she supervised.

Police say those calls put her and other staffers on paid administrative leave for an extended period of time and created public alarm, prompting police to investigate incidents involving vulnerable adults at the facility.

Fletcher is charged with falsely reporting an incident involving a vulnerable adult and providing a false written statement.