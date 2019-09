Police arrested a Northern New York woman who they say assaulted another woman with a mallet.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in Burke.

New York State Police say they were called to Depot Street and found a woman who had been assaulted with fists and a rubber mallet. She was taken to the hospital.

Troopers say they caught up with the suspect nearby. Johanna Hewitt, 27, of Bombay, was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.