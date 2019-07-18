Northern NY woman sentenced for embezzling from Social Security

A Plattsburgh woman has been sentenced in federal court for embezzling $32,000 in Social Security funds over three years.

Melissa Ashley, 42, was sentenced to time served and $32,000 in restitution plus three years of supervised released.

According to court records, from at least 2010 to 2017 Ashley got supplemental security income for her daughter. That money was meant to be used to care for her daughter.

But in 2014, she was removed from Ashley's care and Ashley did not tell Social Security and continued to collect the money.