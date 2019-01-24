Northern New Hampshire town expanding its industrial park

A northern New Hampshire town is expanding its industrial park.

The chairman of the Littleton Board of Selectmen signed a deed Wednesday granting the Littleton Industrial Development Corp. 42 acres of town-owned land for the expansion. The measure was passed at the 2018 town meeting.

The Caledonian Record reports LIDC President Greg Eastman said, "the whole idea is for the next generation." The land needs water and sewer lines and a base road for access.

There are potentially seven lots for seven businesses on the parcel. The current 178-acre Littleton Industrial Park is home to a dozen and a half businesses that employ about 1,500 area residents. It found its first tenant in the mid-1970s.

