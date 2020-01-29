Northern New York businesses optimistic about 2020

Some New York North Country business owners say 2020 looks bright.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday unveiled its 2020 business confidence index.

It showed 73 percent of businesses think activity will be up from last year and 23 percent think it's going to be steady. That comes out to 96 percent of businesses that feel confident about this year.

The Chamber surveyed businesses on current New York issues. Businesses said they want to see the state budget gap closed without raising taxes, better cell signals in the region, more support for workforce development and no more mandates on employers.

"When you have a business community that feels good and feels good on a sustained period and has these other reinforcing findings saying you're right to feel good, you are going to invest more. You're going to spend more. They're going to look to add those five positions or three or 20 that they've been thinking about or that new piece of equipment or whatever because they feel good about how their business is doing and how the area they're in is doing. And that's where we believe over the coming year we will be seeing some of the outcomes of this," said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said it will have another survey later in the year exclusively for businesses with fewer than 50 employees. This is so the chamber can compare responses from big and small businesses.