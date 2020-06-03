Northern New York church providing meals to needy

A North Country church is giving away free meals to anyone who needs them, no questions asked.

Trinity Church Plattsburgh says it wanted to do something to give back after seeing how the pandemic was affecting the community. So, four weeks ago, the church started handing out free meals to anyone.

Jeannie Picard and her partner, Lee, are the ones who make the meals. They say it feels good to know they are helping their community.

There is no set menu, they just make what they've got and they say they make a lot of it.

Picard says she wants the word to get out about what they are doing to make sure everyone who needs a meal gets one.

"It is absolutely free. If you come and say you need three but only one of you shows up, we give you three and assume there are two people at home who need it. We don't ask questions and it doesn't matter if you look like you are the poorest person on the face of the earth or the richest person in the world," Picard said.

The meal giveaway is every Thursday at the church next to Trinity Park in Plattsburgh starting at 3 p.m. They wrap up around 5 p.m.