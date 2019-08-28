Northern New York community mourns young man killed in crash

A Northern New York community is celebrating the life of a young man who died in a crash last week.

People started piling into the Peru High School gymnasium Wednesday evening to remember 18-year-old Dalton Criss.

Criss graduated from Peru High School last year and was slated to start at SUNY Plattsburgh this week. He was an athlete and a choir member.

The Morrisonville man was killed in a one-car crash on Route 3 in Saranac. Police said he went off the road and hit a power pole and then a house. His mother, Barbara Criss, 55, was critically injured in the crash.

