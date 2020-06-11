Northern New York enters phase 3 of reopening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the North Country will enter phase three of reopening starting Friday.

Phase three allows indoor seating at restaurants and bars, and reopening personal care industries like nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapy.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read says this is welcome news in the North Country and he credits the reopening to North Country residents taking social distancing and COVID-19 seriously.

"This one makes up a little more nervous because there is a lot more close contact that we will be seeing in phase three. I know the restaurants here will certainly value being able to start up again, albeit at a reduced level, reduced capacity according to the protocols and I know that we all want to succeed and I know we are all so determined to not let the infection get out of hand. If there is any blips in the data at all I'm sure we are going to act accordingly," said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

