A North Country man was injured in a weekend crash in Peru, New York.

Police say on Saturday morning, Curtis Banker, 27, of Peru, lost control on a curve on Union Road and went off the road, hitting a guardrail, a sign and then an embankment.

Banker was thrown through the car's rear window.

Investigators say he went to his home where he called 911.

He was taken to CVPH and then to the UVM Medical Center for treatment.