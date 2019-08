Police say a Northern New York man was killed in a one-car crash Thursday.

It happened on State Route 9N in Crown Point at about 8:45 p.m.

New York state police say Anthony Armstrong, 58, of Ticonderoga, drove off the shoulder of the highway, hit the guardrails, went into a ditch and flipped his truck.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating why Armstrong went off the road. An autopsy is being scheduled.