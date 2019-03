A Northern New York man has been sentenced in a homicide case.

Cody Cutting was convicted of killing another man at the Eagles Club in Moriah.

A judge sentenced Cutting to 5-15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say last April, Cutting and Derek Sprague, 44, of Witherbee, got into a fight in the Eagles Club and it spilled outside. That's where police say Cutting shot and killed Sprague.

Cutting was found guilty of manslaughter but not guilty of second-degree murder.