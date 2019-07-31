Northern New York teens take on cyberbullying

High school students from all across the North Country are in tech camp for the next two weeks. They're learning how to use tech for their future careers and how to be civil while still in high school. Our Kelly O'Brien checked it out.

School is back in session in Beekmantown. Students are learning about some pretty important topics and they hope what they learn, they can teach to students in the next school year.

The day started out toying around with some robots and getting a hands-on lesson with the laser engraver, making a water bottle keepsake.

"That was pretty neat," said J.P. St. Marie, a sophomore.

These North Country high schoolers are excited to be back in the library during their summer vacation.

"Science has always been one of my favorite subjects, I love science," said Samantha Hart, a sophomore.

But it's the afternoon lesson that really hit home for these students.

"I, myself, deal with bullying every day at school. It's kind of hard for me," said Marissa Robart, a freshman.

The students learned about how bullying can make a person feel, especially when it comes to cyberbullying and how to stop it.

"It's just another screen that we're talking to. We don't see the person behind the screen, so we'll say whatever we want and don't really take into consideration how they feel behind that screen," said Delbert Hart, a senior.

These kids are making PSAs and poster boards to raise awareness about cyberbullying.

"Flash some light to some of the issues that people haven't really been paying attention to and that sometimes cyberbullying isn't as obvious as it seems," St. Marie said.

The students seeing this right before their eyes-- the name-calling or the jokes online.

"Social media around Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, but no one really uses Facebook anymore," said Keegan Smith, a sophomore.

And realizing that maybe they have more in common than they originally thought.

"Everyone has their own flaws and just think, you have your own flaws that someone might not like, so go with the flow and enjoy your life," said Samara Bosley, a freshman.

The camp hopes that all of the posters and PSAs on cyberbullying are used districtwide in the next school year.