Northern New York village sets curfew for kids

The village of Champlain, New York, has a new curfew for residents under 18.

Over the summer, officials say they saw vandalism and theft at some of the parks, and kids using the swimming hole.

People concerned for the kids and residents who use the parks or drive around the village reached out to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and the village board looking for a solution.

Now, if anyone who looks under 18 is out and about in public parks or on public walkways between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., law enforcement can stop them and ask their age and what they are doing.

"Younger people tend to be very impressionable, as we all know, and they hang around with older kids that are wandering around the streets, they can get themselves into trouble and become part of the criminal justice system we don't want to introduce them to at such a young age. So she thought it was a good idea, I totally support it and I really applaud the board for taking swift action to adopt it for the purpose of protecting their youth within the village and for preserving the integrity of the community by saying we care enough to go this extra step," Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said.

There are exceptions to the curfew if someone under 18 is out during those hours with parental consent. There is a fine for the parents of anyone under 18 caught out when they aren't supposed to be to hold parents accountable for their kids.

The first offense is a written violation, second is up to a $100 fine and the third offense is a $250 fine.