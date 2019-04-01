Farmers gather for Northern Tier Dairy Summit 2019

Farmers will be gathering at Jay Peak Resort Monday to discuss goals of the dairy industry. One of the goals is to talk about how to help farmers who are struggling.

After seeing dairy prices down for such a long time, there's hope things will change. The goal isn't to solve all problems but spend the next two days getting an idea of the challenges farmers are facing in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York.

“We are hoping to use this as a first step in a much larger and longer discussion," Section Chief for Agriculture Development at the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, Laura Ginsburg said.

She hopes farmers who attend the two-day conference will leave knowing how to better position themselves financially. It's no secret, dairy farmers have had economic challenges for years.

“It's really an oversupply of milk and continued low price,” Ginsburg said.

She says it's a tough place for farmers to be when prices are low they need to make more milk to pay their bills. When prices are high, they're also trying to make more milk to capitalize on a nice price.

We introduced you to Stephanie Pope several months ago who talked about her challenges as a dairy farmer.

“There are a lot of sleepless nights… There's not a lot of extra money and you know as well as everyone, everything costs money,” Pope said.

The problems don't stop there. Ginsburg says the amount of dairy farms closing is significant and troublesome to the rural economy. There are now less than 700 farms around the state.

“As farms go out, it impacts all the other businesses that farmers and their employees visit and spend money,” Ginsburg said.

She wants conversations like that to happen, even after the conference.

“Even though prices continue to be low and times are tough, they are coming to be engaged and to think innovatively and think about what they can do to sustain their way of life and their community that has been struggling for a long time,” Ginsburg said.

The conference ends Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Unfortunately, registration is closed and they will not be taking any day-of registrations.

