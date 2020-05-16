Northern Vermont University celebrates Class of 2020

Northern Vermont University Johnson held an online celebration for the Class of 2020 on Saturday.

In the virtual celebration, members of the NVU Johnson Chorale, old and new, came together to perform the Alma Mater. Each member represents one year since the establishment of the Vermont State Colleges System in 1961, 59 years ago.

There were speeches by the school's president, Elaine Collins and provost Nolan Atkins. Each graduate was recognized in a slide show.

A similar celebration will be held on Sunday for NVU Lyndon grads.