Northern Vermont University responds to coronavirus concerns

Northern Vermont University is just one school in our region that had students and staff visit Europe over school vacation.

The group will soon be returning after a trip throughout Europe that included stops in Italy and France, where cases for coronavirus have recently surged.

NVU officials say they have been in contact with the Vermont Department of Health and are following protocols they, and the CDC recommend. The Health Department is asking all who traveled to areas where there have been outbreaks of the coronavirus, to contact them directly, and self monitor for symptoms.

The Health Department will educate travelers on symptoms of the coronavirus, and assist with monitoring. NVU officials will also be in daily contact with travelers during the self monitoring period.

27 people are currently being monitored for the virus in Vermont. According to the CDC, they are able to live normal lives but must report any flu-like symptoms to health officials for two weeks.