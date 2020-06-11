Northern Vermont University sends out plans for Fall semester

Northern Vermont University says it will launch its fall semester a week earlier than expected on August 18th.

The university says it plans to move into an "accelerated push" throughout the semester so students can return home by Thanksgiving.

From there, students will take exams remotely.

Fall orientation, move in, and convocation will be staggered between August 14 through the 17th.

The semester will begin on August 18th, and the online semester will begin on August 31st.

Classes will be held on labor day and there will be no October break.

Students will have to move out of the residence halls by November 20th, and won't be allowed to come back until January 19th.

That's when the spring semester will start.

Final exams will be held remotely from November 30th to December 3rd.