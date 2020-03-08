Northern Vermont's maple industry in full swing

With temperatures above freezing during the day, and below freezing at night, maple trees are producing sap, and the maple industry is in full-swing.

Palmer's Sugarhouse is one of the local tree tappers making maple syrup this weekend.

This is the first weekend of the year that they have invited the public for breakfast and tours of their sugar house.

David Palmer, owner of the maple plant, says they have had a good start to the maple season.

He also says they are hopeful the weather will cooperate in the next few weeks and produce prime tree tapping conditions.

"Ideal conditions are freezing nights and warm days, thawing days; so Monday looks to be good, tomorrow looks to be good, Sunday looks like a perfect ideal day," says Palmer.

Palmer's Sugarhouse will host tours and family breakfast weekends for the next seven weeks.

They are hoping for prime maple tapping conditions to continue until the end of April.

