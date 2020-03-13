Northern border sees slow down in traffic

The Champlain Port of Entry is one of the busiest ports of entry in the country with more than a million cars passing through each year, but those numbers could go down due to COVID-19.

Business leaders and locals in Northern New York fear not only what the lack of Canadians will do to the local economy, but what that means for cross border jobs. "I actually went to Tim Horton's this morning and everything seemed to be flowing fairly well," said Chris Trombley, who lives right on the Canadian border in Champlain.

He travels to Canada multiple times a week and says since the virus outbreak, his experience at the border hasn't changed, but he has noticed a lack of cars crossing. "Very little cars heading into the United States, which is not very common, especially on a Friday or Saturday morning," Trombley said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they are monitoring the border using a combination of traveler history records, officers asking questions related to the virus, and observation to see if a traveler needs additional health screening.

Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce says the decline of Canadians crossing into Clinton County will likely stem from the from the Quebec Government's latest advisory for people to self quarantine after international travel. "As Montreal's U.S. suburb, you can understand that that was a bit surprising," he said.

Douglas says he and local lawmakers are working with the Quebec government to get better clarification, especially for cross border work. A handful of North Country jobs rely on the partnership between New York and Quebec. "They read that and say, 'Well, does this mean I lose my job? I can't go to work because I'm being advised every day I return from work I should be self-isolating myself,'" Douglas said.

Trombley is fearful of what this could mean for shipments between Montreal and New York for his business, with Montreal seeing heavy closures. "Once that supply chain is broken, you really have to be self reliant, especially on a local level," he said.

As of right now, there are no plans on shutting the border down.