Northfield marks Labor Day with annual parade

People from across Vermont gathered in Northfield for a big celebration this Labor Day. Our Calvin Cutler has a look at the town's annual parade.

The parade kicked off in 1976, celebrating America's bicentennial.

On Monday, the Labor Day tradition rolled through the town for the 43rd year.

David Black of Northfield has seen every one.

"It's good that they put it on for the folks," he said. "We've watched every parade in the 40 years we've lived here."

This year, Norwich cadets and organizations were out in full force. Norwich University if celebrating its 200th year, highlighting its rich history.

Over the years, the parade has grown into a three-day event, which fills downtown Northfield with vendors, crafts and games.

The Northfield parade also lets community organizations and nonprofits from around the state show people what they do on a day-to-day basis.

"Our focus is to make a family-friendly event where people can come down and celebrate everything that's good about Northfield and have a good time and not have to spend a ton of money to do it," said Wendy Rea, the Northfield Observances president.

People add to the parade's traditions with their own personal touches.

Paul Garcia drives antique tractors in the parade every year. He's now auctioning off his collection so the next generation can continue his legacy.

"It's his last year driving, he wasn't going to drive because of his health," said Debbie Stevens, who grew up in Northfield. "But all of the townspeople that are in the tractor group he's in and they said, 'Let's do one last year.' So they helped him get his tractors down here and they were in it. It was wonderful to see."

In Northfield, some say the parade brings people together and helps the town grow.

Even though there were a few showers that passed through, organizers said they were still pleased with the turnout.