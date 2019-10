A police chase on New York's Northway ended in an arrest Tuesday.

New York State Police say a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 87 in Keeseville by exit 34 and the driver took off instead.

Police say they eventually stopped the suspect on Route 9 in Keeseville and made an arrest.

Witnesses tell WCAX upwards of 10 cruisers were involved in the chase.

There were no other immediate details available.