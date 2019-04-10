Northwestern Medical Center works to cut costs, keep doors open

Small, rural hospitals are closing across America.

In Vermont, Springfield hospital nearly went under after losing $14 million in just two years.

Now, one of the state's last independent hospitals is in trouble. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans was $3 million in the hole. So, Vermont regulators called them to Montpelier and ordered them to bring with them an improvement plan.

Our Ike Bendavid saw the plan and has details on how the hospital hopes to cut costs.

"We are still here and we are here for the long haul," said Jonathan Billings of the Northwestern Medical Center.

And the Green Mountain Care Board is making them prove it. Monday, Northwestern Medical Center was required to update the board on its finances and reveal its improvement plan.

"That is designed to bring the hospital back to break even for this fiscal year," Billings said.

He says that plan saves about $3 million in several categories, such as contract reduction and savings in utilities and supplies. And about $1 million is coming from contracting, eliminating more than 27 full-time positions.

"It doesn't translate exactly to 27.5 people but it's 27.5 people's worth of work," Billings said.

As part of that, the hospital confirms two managers were laid off. The rest are open positions on the nonmedical side that will go unfilled.

"The next time one of those positions opens up, we have agreed not to fill that and you achieve that savings," Billings explained.

South on Interstate 89 and into Montpelier, the Green Mountain Care Board is responsible for approving hospital budgets and holding them accountable for their spending.

Board member Maureen Usifer says that Northwestern Medical has been taking corrective action to balance its budget but the Green Mountain Care Board is just being brought up to speed.

"It's not new news, it's news that they have just brought to us," Usifer said.

She says that at small hospitals around the region, expenses are growing faster than revenue and that Northwestern Medical Center must address the problem now.

"Of the cuts that they are doing are necessary to keep them afloat," Usifer said.

Back in St. Albans, Billings says his hospital is poised to be back in the black in 2020 thanks to the changes they made.

"Even though we are in the midst of a challenging transition with health care, we are built to withstand this," Billings said. "So we are here long term."