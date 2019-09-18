Norwich Corps of Cadets honor member killed in I-91 crash

Norwich University students are remembering Keanan Thompson.

Police say he died from crashing his car on I-91. They say he was flung out of the car and hit by another.

Many in the Northfield community are devastated, including his fellow classmates and cadets at Norwich.

An Echo Taps Ceremony was held where cadets stood in complete silence to remember the fallen.

It was a very emotional and powerful show of respect for Keanan Thompson.

"I just want Keenan to know that he'll always be my best friend, and I'll always love him forever," Thompson's fiancee Madison Eline said.

1,500 Norwich University cadets stood motionless for ten minutes in a display of respect for their fallen classmate and cadet.

They say he left a positive impact on everyone he met.

"The first thing he would say when he would enter the room during PT in the morning," said sophomore Hyun Jin Kim. "He would just ask how everyone's doing, making sure someone else was having a good day, even before himself."

His fiancée says the world lost a good, selfless and humble man.

"I think everyone here should just look up to his leadership style, how we actually cared about people," Eline said. "He wasn't just a figurehead, he really cared about who the people underneath him were and didn't care about any recognition for that."

Madison created a GoFundMe page to help Thompson's family pay for funeral costs.

Her goal was $7,000, and so far has raised $21,000.

Police are still looking for the driver who hit Thompson in the road immediately after he crashed.

They say that a person was in a gray, four-door sedan.

If you have any formation, state police want to hear from you.