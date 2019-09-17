Norwich Corps of Cadets to honor member killed in I-91 crash

The 22-year-old Norwich University student killed in a car crash last weekend is being honored Tuesday night.

The Corps of Cadets is conducting an Echo Taps ceremony in honor of Keanan Thompson.

Thompson died Sunday after a crash on I-91 in Weathersfield. Police say he was thrown from the car and then hit by another car driving through the crash scene. Police are still looking for the driver of that car.

Thompson and his girlfriend had plans to marry and become police officers. He's remembered as being a strong leader with a passion for the military.