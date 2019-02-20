Norwich University celebrates 200 years

Norwich University celebrated its 200th anniversary at the Vermont Statehouse Wednesday.

The private military school was founded in the town of Norwich in 1819 and moved to its current location in Northfield in 1866.

The school has 1,600 cadets and 800 civilian students.

Norwich graduates have fought in all of America's wars since the school was founded.

"We have produced officers for America since 1819 and, unfortunately, a number of them have given their lives in service to America, leading their troops or commanding their ships or doing the things that they do. We have nine that are Medal of Honor recipients," said Richard Schneider, the president of Norwich University.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, signed a proclamation Wednesday honoring the school's bicentennial.