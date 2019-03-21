Norwich University gets $7.3M for cybersecurity programs

Vermont's Norwich University is getting $7.3 million in grants to help support the school's cybersecurity work.

The grants were announced Thursday by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and top Norwich officials.

The grants include an Army Energy Resilience contract almost $500,000 to include cybersecurity in energy resilience research.

A second grant for $905,000 will help to pay for cybersecurity training for members of the National Guard and military Reserve Forces through Norwich's College of Continuing and Graduate Studies.

The final $5.9 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security will help develop cybersecurity simulations for the energy sector.

Norwich, the nation's oldest private military college, has worked for years to train experts in computer and cybersecurity.

