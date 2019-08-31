Norwich University is celebrating its 200th birthday in Northfield this weekend.

Their annual Labor Day festivities span three days, with a parade from 10:30 AM to noon on Monday.

In part of honoring Norwich, President Richard W. Schneider will serve as the 2019 Parade Grand Marshal and this year, they'll roll a special bicentennial float.

Following the parade, University officials will cut and serve a ceremonial birthday cake.

Other events during the weekend are a foot race, live performances and a dance party.