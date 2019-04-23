Norwich University student selected to present cancer treatment research

Cancer treatment research makes strides every day, and a local university is at the forefront to make chemotherapy less damaging to the body.

Over the past decade Norwich University has invested in undergraduate research. Since the Office of Academic Research's founding in 2007, more than 250 students have conducted research to help shape the department.

And now one biology student will take his cancer research to Washington D.C. next week.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Dillon Zites, a junior biology major selected to present his research at this year's Annual Posters on the Hill, a showcase of some of the top undergraduate research from around the country.