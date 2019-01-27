Norwich University students volunteer at Read-A-Thon

Norwich University students volunteered around Vermont on Saturday as part of it's MLK Day of Service.

Some helped out at the 14th annual National Life Read-A-Thon in Montpelier.

Families were challenged to read as many books as they could for a chance to win some prizes.

The executive director of "Everybody Wins! Vermont," a literacy mentoring program, said reading is critical for children.

"They read more. They read better. They do better in school. They stay in school longer. I mean, you could just go on and on and on. And kids who have mentors also stay in school longer. They get more involved in extracurricular activities. They don't get involved in drugs and alcohol," Beth Wallace said.

Wallace encouraged parents to volunteer at schools even if it's just an hour during a lunch break.