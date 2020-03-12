Norwich University to extend spring break one week

Norwich University is the latest in a string of schools to make modifications to its spring schedule based on COVID-19 concerns.

University officials announced Thursday that spring break will be extended for an extra week until March 22. Students and the Corps of Cadets had been expected to return this Sunday after the week-long break. There is no word yet on whether classes will be conducted online for the over 3,000 students that attend the school.

The University of Vermont and Champlain College announced on Wednesday that they will be conducting classes online until further notice. Middlebury students will also not be returning to campus after their spring break.

