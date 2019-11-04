Norwich University to bring in president finalists this week

The first candidate in the running to become the next Norwich University president will meet with administration, faculty, and students Monday.

The other three candidates will be visiting throughout this week and next.

Each finalist will prepare a 15 to 20 minute presentation to respond to a question they were given before the visit.

Tuesday, an open forum will be held and live streamed to introduce people to their potential leader.

Students and staff are asked to give their feedback within 48 hours of each candidate's visit.

Norwich University's current President, Richard Schneider plans to step down in June.