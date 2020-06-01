Norwich University welcomes new president

Norwich University now officially has a new president.

"You need to support Norwich, always, and support our new president, I know I will. And I need you to do it as well. So this isn't goodbye, it's till I see you again. Norwich forever," said Richard Schneider, now the former president of the university.

Schneider welcomed in Colonel Mark Anarumo over a YouTube video last week.

Anarumo comes to Norwich from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado and is the college's 24th president.

He joined the Air Force in 1994 and says his goal is to help Norwich through high education challenges and make sure everyone knows about the school.