Norwich University expecting thousands for bicentennial celebration

It's a big bicentennial weekend for Norwich University and the celebrations are underway on campus.

Thousands of people are expected on campus this weekend because it's no ordinary homecoming. Friday afternoon, the Retreat Parade marked the transition to the "old guard" for Norwich University alumni who have been out of the university for 50 years. It's an event they do every year.

But what makes this year particularly special is how far and wide alumni have come from to be part of it.

"This is a party that has been 199 years in the making and five years of actively planning for this weekend. And we're excited-- the weather is beautiful and we have people coming from all around the world to be part of it," said Diane Scalero, the associate vice president of alumni relations.

They are expecting 6,000-7,000 people on campus this weekend. A normal homecoming weekend would be closer to 2,500 or 3,000.

There's a gala Friday night with 1,200 people, plus another event with 700. And members of the community can come out at 9 p.m. to watch a "world-class fireworks display." Saturday, of course, is the big rivalry game against the U.S. Coast Guard.

There were many ceremonies throughout the day Friday, including a military parade. But earlier, there was a much more solemn event at the chapel-- a ceremony to rededicate the Harmon Wall.

Families packed the pews, listening as names were read. Names of people alumni, professors and people who have meant a lot to the university were added to the wall.

Margaret Wallace's father, Donald Wallace, was a longtime professor. She was there to honor him.

"This was his life. This really was. He deserves to be here. He taught thousands and thousands of students, spent so many hours here and contributed to Northfield. But having his name on the wall here means that he will be here forever," Margaret Wallace said.

That ceremony happens every year as new names are added. But the new wall was finished up just in the past month or so.