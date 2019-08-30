Norwich police investigating general fund charges

Police in a Vermont town is investigating unusual financial activity.

The Norwich select board says town officials noticed the activity as it was happening and referred it to authorities.

WCAX spoke with the Norwich Police Cheif Jennifer Frank, and they say they are investigating unusual transactions that occurred electronically on the town's general fund.

Frank says they think these may have happened in the last month.

It's still early in the investigation, so they're waiting on information from the banks and federal authorities figure out if the charges are fraudulent at all. Frank says it's best practice to open the investigation just in case.

Frank also adds they hope to have a better idea next week of what did, or did not happen.