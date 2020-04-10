Norwich select board votes to adopt immigration policing policy

A Vermont select board voted to amend its immigration policing policy to add protections for undocumented people.

The Valley News reports that the Norwich Selectboard voted 4-1 in favor of the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy on Wednesday.

The policy bars police officers from asking a person’s immigration status, detaining a person for their immigration status or sharing immigration information with federal authorities.

At a debate, some raised concerns the amendment violates a federal law that requires police to share immigration information.

Supporters argued that the federal law violates the U.S. Constitution.

Voters supported amending the policy to prevent “biased policing” in a town meeting last month.

