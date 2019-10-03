Norwich town leaders explain two-fold fraud investigation

Norwich town leaders are trying to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars lost earlier this year.

The results of an internal investigation into what happened are expected next week.

Officials say the problem is two-fold.

According to town leaders, money was spent without the selectboard approval, after payments weren't included in documentation prepared by the finance department.

Then, an employee fell victim to an email scam.

Four transfers were made after it was made to look like the town manager asked for funds, when he did not.

The payments total nearly $250,000.

The Norwich Police Department along with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are working to identify who is behind the scam.

Selectboard members say they're angry and sad about what happened and plan to answer your questions next Wednesday.