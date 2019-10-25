Norwich town leaders release report detailing scam investigation

Norwich town leaders have released the emails involved in a scam investigation.

It's a more than 100-page report outlining who was involved, the transactions, emails and text messages, including worries about "serious issues in the finance department."

We told you how the town of Norwich lost a quarter of a million dollars after falling victim to an email scam.

Police say the finance director thought she was responding to emails from the town manager in filling money order requests, but it was all fake.

Here's a link to the report.