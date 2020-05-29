Not all Burlington camps and programs canceled this summer

Alterations are underway to make Burlington summer programs safer for kids, but some are being canceled altogether.

FILE photo.

The director of the Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Department says they'll still be offering various camps and programs.

That will happen while following the state's guidance on childcare, summer and after school programs that launch this Monday.

That includes temperature checks, bathroom sanitation, smaller group sizes, social distancing, masks and no day-of registrations.

Times and locations of certain camps are being moved, while others are being canceled for the summer.

Click here for the latest regarding the status of specific programs.

They say in the coming weeks, organizers will be contacting families to explain the new safety protocols specific to each camp.