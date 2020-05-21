Not all Vermonters protected from losing their jobs due to lack of child care

While some Vermonters are protected under a federal act, others are losing their jobs because they can't get childcare.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act protects employees from being laid off because they need to stay home with their children. But that rule only applies to businesses with more than 50 employees and fewer than 500.

"I understand that the reason why they didn't is because they thought big employers would do the right thing, and we're finding out that they're not," said Beth Danon, an employment lawyer with Kohn Rath Danon Lynch & Scharf, LLP.

We've heard from a few workers who did not feel comfortable going on camera, but told us they had to choose between their jobs and their children.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. Channel 3's Christina Guessferd talks with Danon about the legality of this rule and who it affects.