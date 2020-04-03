Not all staffers at Burlington care facility tested for COVID-19 after all

Burlington Health and Rehab is not testing everyone after all.

The skilled nursing facility is struggling with a coronavirus outbreak. Eight of the state's 17 deaths were residents of the Burlington facility.

On Wednesday, Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said all employees and residents there are getting tested even if they have no symptoms.

But now the Health Department tells WCAX News staff members are not being tested unless they have symptoms.

As for residents, they have all been tested and results are due back Friday night.

So far, 26 residents and 14 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19-- that's four more residents than Thursday.

Meanwhile, there are stories of hope and survival emerging at Burlington Health and Rehab the health commissioner wants you to know about.

"There's a cohort of patients who remain there, did not go to the hospital, were positive patients and testing and have survived in spite of numerous co-morbidities, chronic illnesses, immune-suppressing conditions. So, it's not necessarily even when one doesn't go to the hospital, uh, a death sentence if you will," Levine said.

Levine says he hopes to hear more of those stories soon.